Lake Country declares local state of emergency as precautionary measure

A state of local emergency has been declared for the District of Lake Country as a precautionary measure due to potential high water levels on area lakes.

In a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon, the central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) said the state of emergency is a proactive approach that allows crews access to private properties to do work to protect public infrastructure.

Flood prevention and mitigation work is underway throughout the region as emergency officials monitor roads, culverts, lakes, creeks, and streams. They are also keeping a close eye on the weather conditions.

Local states of emergency are also in place for Kelowna, Peachland, West Kelowna as well as the central Okanagan’s West Electoral Area in the vicinity of Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the regional boundary.

Click here for up-to-date information, including sandbag locations and flood-preparedness resources or call the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490.

Residents living near lakes, creeks and streams, especially those who may have experienced flooding in the past, are being asked to prepare and protect their properties.