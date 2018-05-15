Movie extras needed in the Okanagan as Hollywood comes calling

If you have acting aspirations, you may want to put May 26 in your calendar.

Okanagan Background Casting is looking to cast ethnically diverse extras for a feature film called “A Score to Settle” that will be shot in the Okanagan.

The paid extras are for numerous roles including hotel staff and guests, wedding guests, gang members, prisoners and guards, police officers, spa customers, seniors and nursing home residents as well as general citizens.

Shooting will take place in June and July in the Kelowna area.

The casting call is scheduled for May 26 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sandman Hotel at 2130 Harvey Avenue in the “Westbank” conference room.

To avoid long lines and wait times, you can email okanaganbackgroundcasting@outlook.com for more specific arrival times.