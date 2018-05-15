Mosquitoes, cankerworms and caterpillars: What to expect this summer

Fewer mosquitoes but more cankerworms and caterpillars?

Russell Eirich, the City of Regina’s manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture, confirmed that although we are well below the average mosquito population as a result of last year’s drought, the cankerworm and caterpillar population seems to be increasing.

“We trapped one mosquito in all of our 12 traps, and normally what we would trap is three mosquitoes per trap and 36 for the week, so essentially, we’re still well below average, and I think this still has something to with last year’s drought.”

In regards to the expected cankerworm population this summer, Eirich said that it’s still a little too early to identify what type of control measures will be taken as trees have yet to develop their leaves, but expects an increased population in comparison to last summer.

“What I would say is our cankerworm population and our caterpillar population seems to be a lot more than there was last year, so I think we are going to have a fairly good season from our point of view, with some finer details to come along.”

The full details on the spring program will be released around the end of May, according to Eirich, and will give residents a better idea of pest control measures taken this year.

“Summer in Regina can be short, but our staff’s efforts ensure people see as little nuisance as possible from pests,” said Ray Morgan, the city’s director of parks and open space.