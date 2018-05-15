Canada
May 15, 2018 2:55 pm

Dollard-des-Ormeaux car accident sends woman to hospital

By Online Producer  Global News

The accident occurred around 12:40 p.m. in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Pascal Marchand
A woman is in critical condition after a collision between two cars in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, in Montreal’s West Island, early Tuesday afternoon.

Valérie Tremblay, the head of operations for Urgences-Santé, said a woman in her 80s had a medical emergency while she was driving and hit another car in front of her.

The accident occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Des Sources and Hymus boulevards.

Pascal Marchand

Tremblay said the woman was transported to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Two other people are being treated for minor injuries.

Montreal police say they are not investigating because it is an accident.

