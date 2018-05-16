Canada
May 16, 2018 11:17 am

Workers discover human remains at Cambridge home while conducting excavation

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Human remains were found at a property in Cambridge.

The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

Human remains were discovered at a home on Riverbank Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Workers were conducting an excavation on the front lawn to fix a plumbing issue when they stumbled across the remains. They notified the police at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Prowler spotted on Glamis Road in Cambridge again, this time performing indecent act

A forensic anthropologist was brought in and, after conducting an analysis, determined that the remains were human. It was also decided that it was unlikely there was foul play involved.

It remains unclear the exact age of the remains or why they were, but police say the homeowner has contacted an archaeologist to further examine the scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge human remains
Cambridge police
Human Remains
human remains discovered
Riverbank Drive Cambridge
Riverbank Drive human remains
Waterloo police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News