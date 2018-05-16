Workers discover human remains at Cambridge home while conducting excavation

Human remains were discovered at a home on Riverbank Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Workers were conducting an excavation on the front lawn to fix a plumbing issue when they stumbled across the remains. They notified the police at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

A forensic anthropologist was brought in and, after conducting an analysis, determined that the remains were human. It was also decided that it was unlikely there was foul play involved.

It remains unclear the exact age of the remains or why they were, but police say the homeowner has contacted an archaeologist to further examine the scene.