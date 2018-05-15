Prowler spotted on Glamis Road in Cambridge again, this time performing indecent act

For the second time this year, police have received a report of a prowler on the same street in Cambridge. A third incident was also reported on a nearby street.

On Sunday at around 10 p.m., police were called to a home on Glamis Road in Cambridge after a homeowner reported spotting a man “performing an indecent act.”

Police said shortly after the suspect was spotted, he fled the scene.

The man is described as being between five feet, six inches tall and five feet, eight inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing light grey or white hoodie and light grey track pants.

On Feb. 14, a man was spotted peering into a home with a flashlight on Glamis Road at around 10:15 p.m.

Police released a video of the suspect on Twitter.

Looking to identify this individual after a report was received of a man looking into a private residence on Glamis Rd. in Cambridge around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2018. Male was wearing a dark winter jacket with fur trim. Please call police or @WaterlooCrime with information. pic.twitter.com/EpfhGMV4s8 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) February 16, 2018

The man was described as being in his 20s or 30s, unshaven while wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

There was also a third incident reported on March 15 at 11:50 p.m. on nearby Lena Crescent, where a homeowner was awakened by someone peering in their window with a flashlight.

Police say they are investigating all three cases individually.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 519-573-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.