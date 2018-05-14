Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with pizza delivery robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery which occurred last Wednesday at an apartment complex on Cedar Street in Cambridge.

A pizza delivery driver was in the parking lot to make a delivery when three men approached, pulling him from his vehicle.

One of the men flashed a gun at the victim as the suspects proceeded to steal his money, some personal belongings and his vehicle.

On Friday evening, police were alerted to a vehicle which was driving without licence plates near Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.

When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle abandoned. They concluded that it had been stolen from the delivery person in Cambridge on Wednesday.

An investigation led officers to arrest an 18-year-old man in connection with the Wednesday robbery.

The incident prompted police to issue a warning to all food delivery drivers throughout the region, as there have been 10 different cases over the past few months involving similar circumstances. Most of the incidents have involved a driver arriving at a location where he has been robbed of food, money and belongings.

Police are still investigating whether the string of robberies are connected.

Police are requesting anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.