Kelowna food delivery drivers fall victim to convincing scam artist

Kelowna RCMP are warning local restaurant owners of a smooth-talking scam artist.

There have been multiple incidents of a man ordering take-out food and arranging to meet the driver at alternate locations.

“During the payment process for the delivery, the suspect utilizes a credit or debit card which is either declined or produces a “security alert” message. The scam artist then claims he has no cash or other methods of payment and subsequently convinces the delivery driver to leave the food, promising that his spouse or a family member will attend the restaurant and cover his bill,” states a RCMP news release.

No-one shows up at the restaurants to pay the bills which range from $60 to $100.

The investigating officer would like to hear from any other businesses who have been victimized by a similar scam.

The contact is Cst. Alloponia de Jong at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.