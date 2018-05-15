4 youths charged in connection with assault which was captured in viral Facebook video

Four youths were arrested in connection with a vicious assault on another teen which occurred near Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.

Police say the victim was walking near the school on Battler Road when he was approached by his attackers, who also took some of his belongings.

The incident, which was captured on video by a bystander, has gone viral on Facebook, having garnered more than 12,000 views.

In the video, four attackers can be seen stomping and punching the victim repeatedly for over a minute.

Three boys and a girl were arrested and have been charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

The Waterloo Regional District School Board confirmed that those involved were students and that it was investigating, but would not provide any details regarding disciplinary action.

“We do not comment on the discipline of specific students, but as always, these types of situations will be fully investigated and disciplinary action will be taken as appropriate,” WDRSB spokesperson Stephanie Longeway told Global News through email. “Consequences, on the part of the school board, could include suspension and or expulsion.”