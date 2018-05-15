Canadian Forces training in Hamilton this week
Don’t be alarmed if you see helicopters flying around Hamilton on Tuesday.
For the next three days, members of the Canadian Forces are conducting routine training in the city.
From 3-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-11 p.m., expect to see helicopters performing flights around the downtown area.
