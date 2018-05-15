Canada
May 15, 2018 1:37 pm

Canadian Forces training in Hamilton this week

By
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are training in Hamilton this week.

File/ Global News
Don’t be alarmed if you see helicopters flying around Hamilton on Tuesday.

For the next three days, members of the Canadian Forces are conducting routine training in the city.

From 3-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-11 p.m., expect to see helicopters performing flights around the downtown area.

