Canadian Forces training in Hamilton this week

Don’t be alarmed if you see helicopters flying around Hamilton on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Canadian Armed Forces sends 60 members to New Brunswick flood zones

For the next three days, members of the Canadian Forces are conducting routine training in the city.

READ MORE: Canadian takes key role with UN forces on Korean Peninsula

From 3-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-11 p.m., expect to see helicopters performing flights around the downtown area.