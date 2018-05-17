What’s open and closed in Saskatoon on Victoria Day
As people get set to enjoy the Victoria Day long weekend, here is what is open and closed on Monday, May 21.
City Hall: closed.
Pay parking stations: payment is not required, however vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters.
Municipal impound lot: no vehicles will be released to the public.
Saskatoon Public Library: all branches closed.
Landfill: open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT.
Compost depots: open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the west depot and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the east depot.
Garbage, yard & food waste and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.
Civic Conservatory: closed.
Remai Modern: open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Saskatoon Transit: operating on holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed to walk-in customers. Phone lines will be staffed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Access Transit: operating on regular holiday service from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Golf courses: Regular hours of operation.
PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.
Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.
Lakewood Civic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes, the indoor playground and child minding are cancelled.
Lawson Civic Centre: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gentle fitness yoga runs from 10:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. and intermediate fitness yoga runs from 11:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. All other fitness classes are cancelled.
Saskatoon Field House: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Zumba holiday class is 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All other fitness classes and child minding are cancelled.
Shaw Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Child minding and fitness classes are cancelled.
Terry Fox Track: Closed.
