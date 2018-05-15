Politics
Free royal wedding viewing party to be hosted at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Royal watchers hoping to add a dash of glamour to the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday are being invited to David Mirvish’s free viewing party.

The Toronto arts impresario will gather as many as 2,000 people inside the Princess of Wales Theatre to experience the wedding projected live on a big screen.

The show will also include a royals costume contest where the winner receives a trip for two to London.

Free breakfast and trivia prizes will also be handed out during the broadcast.

Mirvish says the experience offers a unique opportunity to see the event inside a venue named after Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Tickets for the general public will be available Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

