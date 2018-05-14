Meghan Markle’s father no longer attending royal wedding? Kensington Palace responds to reports

Kensington Palace has responded to reports suggesting Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas, 73, will no longer be attending his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

A Palace spokesman said: “This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

BREAKING: Kensington Palace has released a statement following the news that Thomas Markle will no longer be attending the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/6Z7WPpmsYc — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 14, 2018

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s half-sister confirms paparazzi photos of father were staged, Thomas Markle expected to apologize

Although numerous outlets have suggested a series of paparazzi photos being staged with Mr. Markle’s knowledge could be behind Markle’s father backing out of the wedding, other reports say he suffered a heart attack days ago.

READ MORE: Palace gives fans sneak peek inside royal wedding’s kitchen

According to Vanity Fair, sources close to Markle expect that her mother Doria Ragland will now walk her daughter down the aisle.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Monday, TMZ’s Sean Mandell said: “I spoke to Thomas Markle today, we have both texted and had a phone call.

He told me that he had a heart attack six days ago and he is not going to be at the wedding. He has had health issues and he’s devastated by what’s happened, and he has spoken to Meghan to apologize to her.”

While the Palace is not confirming whether Markle’s father will or will not attend the wedding, or the reason behind the “difficult situation,” they are asking that the media show “understanding” and “respect” to him.

This is a developing story…