Hurricanes defeated in Game 5 of Canada NBL championship, trail series 3-2

The Halifax Hurricanes lost Game 5 of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) finals matchup against the London Lightning on Monday.

The Hurricanes now fall behind the Lightning 3-2 in their best of seven series after losing Game 5 in London, 110-102.

Both teams now head back to Nova Scotia, with Game 6 in Halifax on Thursday.

The Hurricanes’ Antoine Mason finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds, with most of his buckets coming in the first-half of the game.

In the second half, Tyrone Watson and Billy White helped bring the Hurricanes within three points of the Lightning — but London kept the lead with nearly double digits.

Watson finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while White put up 25 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out six assists.

Veteran point guard Cliff Clinkscales strengthened the offence with 12 assists and scored nine points of his own.

Despite the volume scoring from Halifax, twice in the final five minutes, the Hurricanes had the chance to take the lead after cutting the deficit to just one point in the fourth quarter and couldn’t do it.

The series now shifts to Halifax for Game 6 on Thursday at the Scotiabank Centre at 7 p.m.