Lightning a win away from second straight title

The London Lightning put up an explosive second quarter and survived a Halifax surge in the fourth to take their first series lead in the NBL Canada championship.

London held on to defeat the Hurricanes 110-102 at Budweiser Gardens on Monday night.

It was the third win in a row by the Lightning in what was their final home game of the season.

The series shifts back east to Halifax for Game 6 on Thursday. If necessary, a Game 7 would be played on Friday.

London got big nights from Doug Herring Jr. and Julian Boyd. Herring Jr. scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and put home a thundering dunk in the final quarter in order to keep the Hurricanes at bay, Boyd scored 22 points and was 4-for-6 from three-point range.

The Lightning also got good production off the bench from Joel Friesen-Latty (18 points) and Kyle Johnson (14 points). Garrett Williamson added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Halifax rode their big guns all night. Billy White played 46 minutes and scored 25 points. Tyrone Watson put up a game-high 32 in 40 minutes. The Hurricanes trailed 77-65 at the end of the third quarter, but went on an 11-2 run to begin the fourth quarter and draw to within three of the Lightning.

So far, the home team has won every game in the series.

This is the third year in a row that the teams have played each other for the NBL Canada championship.

Halifax won in seven games on their home court in 2016. London won in six and celebrated at Budweiser Gardens last June.

If the Lightning are to win their second consecutive title and fourth as a franchise, it will happen on the road.