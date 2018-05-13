London Lightning tie series at two with an overtime win

It may have taken longer than they hoped, but the London Lightning netted an overtime win against the Halifax Hurricane.

With a final score of 122-114, the Lightning have now tied the National Basketball League Canada championship series at two.

The game at Budweiser Gardens gave the Lightning a second-straight home win. Thursday’s game saw London beat Halifax 110-100.

READ MORE: Lightning on the board in the NBL Canada Championship

Londoners got to witness Mo Bolden lead the Lightning with 38 points. His performance included 11 rebounds and three assists, along with a pair of steals and blocks.

Julian Boyd kept his place as a top-three scorer for the Lightning with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Garrett Williamson also maintained his strong contribution with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, leaving him only one rebound shy of a triple-double.

The Lightning will stay in town for their next match-up. Game five for the NBL Canada championship series is set for Monday at 7 p.m. inside Budweiser Gardens.

Monday will be the last home game of the season – the NBL finals will return to Halifax for game six.

If necessary, game seven will take place on Friday in Halifax.