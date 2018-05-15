Two injured in head-on crash near Lakefield

Two men in their 20’s were rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre after a crash on Highway 28 near Lakefield Monday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say a northbound pickup truck collided head-on with a southbound car.

The pickup truck continued north and rolled following the collision.

READ MORE: Collision between vehicle, moose sends one man to New Brunswick hospital

The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

Police have not provided an update on the severity of injuries.