May 15, 2018 10:21 am
Updated: May 15, 2018 10:23 am

Two injured in head-on crash near Lakefield

By Videographer, Backup News & Sports Anchor  Global News

Two men were taken to hospital following a head-on crash near Lakefield on Monday.

Two men in their 20’s were rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre after a crash on Highway 28 near Lakefield Monday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say a northbound pickup truck collided head-on with a southbound car.

The pickup truck continued north and rolled following the collision.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

Police have not provided an update on the severity of injuries.

 

