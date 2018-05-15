West Island MNA Geoffrey Kelly to quit politics: report

Geoffrey Kelley, Quebec Liberal MNA for the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier, is reflecting on his future in politics, according to his spokesperson.

This comes after a report in La Presse that states Kelley is leaving politics to clear the field and allow the Liberals to unveil a new slate of candidates.

READ MORE: Geoffrey Kelley holds Jacques-Cartier riding for Liberals

Kelley first jumped into politics in 1994.

He was previously a lecturer at various institutions like John Abbott College, Collège Marie-Victorin and McGill University.

READ MORE: Quebec party leaders to participate in English-language debate ahead of provincial election

Kelley also served as a political aide for several ministers, including education (1990), municipal affairs and public security (1990–1994) and was chief of staff of the deputy premier and president of the treasury board (1994).

His most recent position in cabinet is that of minister responsible for native affairs.

WATCH BELOW: Will more Quebec Anglos run in the next election?

He has been the MNA for Jacques-Cartier for the past 25 years.

La Presse is also reporting that Agriculture Minister Laurent Lessard and MNA Pierre Paradis will also soon announce that they will be leaving politics.

READ MORE: Quebec Native Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley on taking care of First Nations families

Several members of the Liberal Party have already announced they will not seek reelection, including Tourism Minister Julie Boulet, Immigration Minister David Heurtel, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée and Jean-Marc Fournier.

About 10 Liberal backbenchers have also confirmed they won’t seek be running in the Oct. 1 vote.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec premier making budget, election promises