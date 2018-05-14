RPS ask for help locating suspect after man robs Regina business, fires gun at floor

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s assistance that may help them investigate a business robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Park Street.

On May 14, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a business in the 2000 block of Park Street for a report of a man with a firearm who entered the business with his face covered.

According to the police, witnesses said the suspect fired a round of ammunition into the floor of the business. He then demanded an unknown amount of cash, which he received before fleeing on a bicycle.

The RPS attended and conducted a search of the area, however, were unable to locate the suspect. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this incident.

The man is described as being between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten, in his early twenties, wearing a tan shirt, black pants and a hat.

Anyone who has information that may help the police with this investigation is being asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.