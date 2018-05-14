Crews battle Lions Bay fire burning above Sea-to-Sky Highway

Crews are battling a forest fire near Lions Bay, currently half a hectare in size.

Forest service has dispatched 24 personnel to assist the local fire department and two choppers with bucketing capabilities.

Sources tell Global News that somewhere between six to 11 hikers have been stranded as a result, but Fire Info Officer Donna McPherson said even though the fire is near hiking trails, she hasn’t heard of any hikers being trapped.

The fire is located in steep terrain so crews are attempting to hike in.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

More to come…