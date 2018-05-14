Lions Bay fire
May 14, 2018 7:03 pm
Updated: May 14, 2018 7:25 pm

Crews battle Lions Bay fire burning above Sea-to-Sky Highway

By and CKNW

Fire crews are on scene battling a fire north of Lions Bay.

Twitter / Dominic Gulyas-Toth
A A

Crews are battling a forest fire near Lions Bay, currently half a hectare in size.

Forest service has dispatched 24 personnel to assist the local fire department and two choppers with bucketing capabilities.

Sources tell Global News that somewhere between six to 11 hikers have been stranded as a result, but Fire Info Officer Donna McPherson said even though the fire is near hiking trails, she hasn’t heard of any hikers being trapped.

The fire is located in steep terrain so crews are attempting to hike in.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
Lions Bay
Lions Bay fire
Lions Bay fire hikers
Lions Bay forest fire
Lions Bay hikers trapped
North Shore search and rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News