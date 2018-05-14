Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Alberta for infrastructure announcements

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit a Sikh temple in Alberta’s capital Monday night before he’s expected to make infrastructure announcements in both Edmonton and Calgary a day later.

Trudeau is expected to be flanked by Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Transportation Minister Marc Garneau for an announcement to be made at Edmonton’s Winston Churchill Square Tuesday morning. Later in the day, the prime minister and Sohi will travel south to meet with Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi at Stampede Station.

On Monday night, Trudeau will visit Gurdwara Millwoods to mark a Sikh religious occasion.

More to come…

