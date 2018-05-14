‘Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott marries longtime girlfriend Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan said “I do!”

The Vancouver-born Property Brothers star married fiancée Linda Phan in front of about 300 guests on Saturday during a ceremony in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told People. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

READ MORE: ‘Property Brothers’ have a treasure hunt bachelor party in Italy

Scott shared a wedding picture on Instagram, which he captioned, “This is love.”

The nuptials capped off a week-long itinerary of fun activities for the couple and their guests, including a bicycle tour and cooking classes, in addition to Scott and Phan hosting an Apulian-style welcome party on May 11 featuring artisan booths including cheese and pasta making.

“There was never a thought of doing anything else for both of us,” Scott, 40, tells People. “A whole week to hang out on a beach, enjoy each others’ company: that sounded like the perfect wedding to us.”

READ MORE: ‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott and Linda Phan talk wedding In Italy: ‘We can do whatever we want!’

Phan’s wedding dress and reception dress were both designed by Claire Pettibone, while Scott and his groomsmen wore kilts by Claymore Imports. For the reception, Scott changed into a custom tux by GotStyle.

The pair exchanged custom wedding bands created by Devil’s Workshop, while Florist Vincenzo Dascanio supplied the flower arrangements. “He’s a mastermind,” adds Phan, 31.

Scott’s Dancing With the Stars experience came into play in the newlyweds’ first dance, which was choreographed by his DWTS partner Emma Slater and her husband, Sasha Farber.

READ MORE: ‘Property Brothers’ build Drew Scott and his fiancee’s new home on HGTV Canada

The wedding cake, topped with buttercream frosting, featured four flavours inside: vanilla with goat cheese and strawberry balsamic, organic red velvet, carrot and chocolate hazelnut. The cake will be featured on an upcoming episode of Food Network’s Cake Hunters.

As for their honeymoon, the couple is keeping the destination under wraps, but admit they’re looking forward to kicking back and relaxing.

“I’m most looking forward to spending more time together,” says Scott. “We’ve been working so hard for so long, I’m looking forward to making plans to settle down and just enjoy doing nothing once in a while.”

All exclusive wedding photos courtesy of People