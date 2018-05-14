3 charged after guns, drugs and stolen property from Katepwa, Sask. recovered by police

Regina police seized two stolen vehicles, firearms and other stolen items and arrested two men and one woman after a theft investigation from a Katepwa, Sask., home.

Police said the investigation, which included the efforts of several units, focused around a home on the 400 block of Connaught Street in Regina. Two stolen vehicles from Katepwa were identified at the Regina home, which is when a search warrant was authorized.

Prior to the search, a 28-year-old man who was driving one of the two stolen vehicles was taken into custody without incident on Wilkinson Crescent in Regina.

The RPS confirmed a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded and prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm, ammunition, a small amount of meth and marijuana, along with other property allegedly taken from the Katepwa residence.

A search then took place at the Connaught Street residence, which is where police said they seized a prohibited firearm, ammunition and the second stolen vehicle, in addition to a small amount of marijuana and more property allegedly stolen from the Katepwa home. A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old female were arrested without incident

RPS confirmed the case is under further investigation, and they will be co-ordinating with the RCMP.

Parker James Ardiel, 28, of Regina is facing multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, five counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and possession of controlled substances, including meth and marijuana, among many others.

Steven Lee Myslichuk, 29, and Jamey Lee Burns, 30, both of Regina, are jointly facing many charges, including careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm, in addition to their individual charges.

The three accused made their first court appearance on Monday morning.