2 arrested after fleeing car crash in Langley

Two people have been arrested after fleeing from a collision in Langley.
A grey sedan collided with a green station wagon Sunday night near 200 Street and 56 Avenue.
Langley RCMP say the two people in the sedan then took off and were later tracked down by police dogs.
Officers got help from Surrey RCMP, and witnesses say a number of undercover units were also involved.
Surrey RCMP have yet to comment on the incident.
