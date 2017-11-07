Surrey collision
November 7, 2017 5:31 pm
Updated: November 7, 2017 6:08 pm

Head-on collision in Surrey sends driver to hospital with critical injuries

By Online News Producer  Global News

A driver was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a truck in Surrey on Tuesday.

Emergency officials are on the scene of what appears to be a serious crash that happened in Surrey late Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said at around 11:45 a.m., a car travelling northbound on the 4200-block of 152 Street crossed the centre line and struck a Purolator truck head-on. The car was seriously damaged and the truck ended up in the ditch.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said 152 Street will be closed for a period of time.

