Head-on collision in Surrey sends driver to hospital with critical injuries

Emergency officials are on the scene of what appears to be a serious crash that happened in Surrey late Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said at around 11:45 a.m., a car travelling northbound on the 4200-block of 152 Street crossed the centre line and struck a Purolator truck head-on. The car was seriously damaged and the truck ended up in the ditch.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said 152 Street will be closed for a period of time.