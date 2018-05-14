Canada
May 14, 2018 10:48 am

Halifax university condemned for handling of residential-schools course controversy

By Staff The Canadian Press
File/ Global News
A A

A group of Canadian professors is speaking out against a Halifax university’s handling of a residential-schools course imbroglio, saying the race or ethnicity of a professor should not be a consideration when assigning a course.

Mount Saint Vincent University found itself embroiled in controversy after assigning a course about Canada’s residential schools to a non-Indigenous professor, something activists say undermines reconciliation efforts.

Story continues below

READ MORE: MSVU under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

In response, the school called a meeting this week between Indigenous faculty and staff and the professor assigned to the course to determine a way forward.

But the Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship says in a letter that the decision to call a meeting undercuts university collegiality and the integrity of the academic department overseeing the course and curriculum.

WATCH: FSIN, University of Saskatchewan commit to help First Nations students succeed

Mark Mercer, president of the society and a philosophy professor at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, says it’s up to the school’s history department to consider a professor’s expertise and perspectives – matters that should be judged on academic grounds alone rather than race or ethnicity.

He says the university should stand by its decision to assign the course to a qualified scholar.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Education
ethnicity
Halifax
Indigenous
Mount Saint Vincent University
MSVU
Residential Schools
residential schools course
University

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News