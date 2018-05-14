Proposed Cape Breton park to honour Canada’s military history

There is an effort underway to create a 120-acre park in Cape Breton to honour Canada’s military history.

Right now, it’s a vision.

But organizers say they’re on track — both with their fundraising efforts and with their plans.

The proposed park would be located in Sydney Mines in an area that includes Chapel Point Battery. Organizers say it’s a location steeped in military history.

“It guarded the harbour from U-boat attack and the harbour during the convoys assembled here as well. So they had to be protected so that’s what the purpose of the fortification was and it now needs to be restored,” said Brian Ferguson, a member of the Atlantic Memorial Park Society.

“It’s a historic place, designated historic site, recognized because it is one of Canada’s most unique coastal fortifications.”

The plan also includes walking trails, a woodland area, a family park, a First Nations encampment, a beach and a monument beside the cliff overlooking Sydney Harbour.

“It’s just got so many beautiful features to it, a natural seaside setting and we think it can be made into a beautiful park that can be enjoyed by everybody,” said fellow society member, Cyril Aker.

The proposal is broken down into three phases, the first of which will be to restore Chapel Point Battery at a cost of $2 million. It’s projected the park would cost $15 million – $25 million to complete.

Organizers have already put together fundraising events and are currently approaching private and corporate donors, in addition to applying for government grants.

For Ferguson and Aker, it’s a labour of love — and one they’re determined to see through.

“Most of Canada’s military history did occur overseas and there are memorials everywhere around the world where young Canadians paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Canada, said Ferguson.

“So we want to bring those memorials home and place them here in this park so Canadians can come and visit them here.”

