November 16, 2017 10:45 am

Monument honouring women volunteers during war unveiled in Halifax

The monument honouring women volunteers during the Second World War was unveiled Thursday in Halifax.

A monument that pays tribute to women volunteers during the Second World War has been unveiled today in Halifax.

The bronze sculpture, called “The Volunteers,” features three life-sized figures from three generations, including an African Nova Scotian.

One is a young girl pulling a wagon, collecting metal as part of a salvage drive.

Another is an African Nova Scotian woman carrying a food tray, and the third figure is a woman seated with a Mi’kmaq basket and knitting.

The monument, by artist Marlene Hilton Moore, was revealed today during a ceremony on the Halifax Waterfront, just north of the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market.

The project was announced in 2016 and was led by the Halifax Women’s History Society.

