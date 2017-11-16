Monument honouring women volunteers during war unveiled in Halifax

A monument that pays tribute to women volunteers during the Second World War has been unveiled today in Halifax.

The bronze sculpture, called “The Volunteers,” features three life-sized figures from three generations, including an African Nova Scotian.

One is a young girl pulling a wagon, collecting metal as part of a salvage drive.

A large crowd now checking out the new monument, many can't believe the details on the statues #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/a7JYAGt4La — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 16, 2017

Margaret Gordon has just unveiled the second stature. It's the first monument in #NS to include the figure of an African Nova Scotian woman pic.twitter.com/ATJq8mbTR1 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) November 16, 2017

Another is an African Nova Scotian woman carrying a food tray, and the third figure is a woman seated with a Mi’kmaq basket and knitting.

The monument, by artist Marlene Hilton Moore, was revealed today during a ceremony on the Halifax Waterfront, just north of the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market.

The project was announced in 2016 and was led by the Halifax Women’s History Society.