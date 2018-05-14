Consumer
May 14, 2018 7:30 am

Winning lottery ticket sold in London

By Staff 980 CFPL

One lucky Londoner is $100,000 richer.

OLG Encore logo / Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
A A

One lucky Londoner is waking up a little richer Monday.

The OLG says a winning Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in London for Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The next big prize up for grabs will be Wednesday’s $22-million jackpot along with the Guaranteed $1-Million Prize Draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to purchase their tickets.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
6/49 draw
Encore
Ldnont
London Ontario
Lottery
Lottery Tickets
Lotto
Lotto 6-49
winning ticket sold in London

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News