Winning lottery ticket sold in London

One lucky Londoner is waking up a little richer Monday.
The OLG says a winning Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in London for Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.
The next big prize up for grabs will be Wednesday’s $22-million jackpot along with the Guaranteed $1-Million Prize Draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to purchase their tickets.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.