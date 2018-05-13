Man sought by London police after 4-year-old child abducted

London Police are investigating after a four-year-old child was abducted in the city’s northeast end.

The child was abducted by a man in a beige or gold-coloured car Sunday at approximately 9:15 am in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

Witnesses followed the vehicle and the child was located nearby a short time later. The child did not suffer any physical injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: Arrest made in attempted abduction in Kitchener

The suspect is described as an older man and it’s believed he was the lone occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The vehicle has been identified as an older model, four-door Chevrolet Impala.

The investigation has been assigned to members of the Criminal Investigation Division.

READ MORE: Has your bike been stolen recently? London police may have found it

Anyone with information in relation to the investigation is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Information can also be sent in online anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com