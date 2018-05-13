Legendary Alberta hockey coach Clare Drake has died

Former Alberta Golden Bears hockey coach Clare Drake passed away Saturday.

The team sent a message on Twitter Sunday, saying: “It is a sad day for Golden Bears Hockey.

“Last night we lost Coach Drake. At this time we would like to extend our condolences to his wife Dolly and the rest of his family.

“What Clare Drake did for the game of hockey is truly staggering,” the team wrote. “You will never be forgotten Coach.”

Drake coached the University of Alberta Golden Bears Hockey and Football teams to a record 13 conference titles, four Canadian Intercollegiate Athletic Union Hockey Championships and one Canadian Intercollegiate Athletic Union Football Championship.

In 1972, he coached the Canadian Student National Team to a silver medal at the World Student Games.

He coached the Canadian National Hockey Team in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

Drake has been honoured with a number of accolades, including being named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, the Order of Canada and the Edmonton Sports Hall of Fame.

The university has an arena named in his honour and last winter, Drake was officially inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame.