Average Quebecer will spend $62 on Mother’s Day gifts, survey says

A new survey done for the Quebec Retail Council by L’Observateur finds that a lot of money changes hands in the province on Mother’s Day.

They estimate that people spend, on average, $62 on gifts.

According to the survey, flowers are the most popular Mother’s Day gift.

“I think she’ll be very pleased,” said Erin Brahm as she bought her mother flowers at the Atwater Market. “We’re also throwing her a little brunch.”

READ MORE: Photographers provide free Mother’s Day portraits for women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Flower shops prepare for Mother’s Day for weeks.

“We have to make sure the crops bloom at the right time, and that they’re all on schedule,” said Henryk Maedler, who runs one of the flower stalls at Atwater.

He added that the spike in sales on Mother’s Day is vitally important to business.

“It’s at least 10 times higher revenue,” Maedler told Global News.

READ MORE: Thousands in Calgary spend Mother’s Day fundraising for future generations

The second most popular gift is a meal with mom. Of those surveyed, 48 per cent said they were planning something for their mother at either a restaurant or a home.

At Greenspot in St. Henri, they were offering special treatment to moms.

“As they pay their bill, we hand them a nice flower and just wish them a nice day,” said owner John Pavlakos. He told Global News the flower tradition has been going on there for over 70 years.

Other popular gift options include candy, gift cards, tickets to a show, and a day at the spa.