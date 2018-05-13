Thousands in Calgary spend Mother’s Day fundraising for future generations
Thousands took part in the 41st Annual Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run, Walk and Ride Sunday.
The fundraiser is in support of the Calgary Health Trust Neo-Natal unit and Canadian Tire Jumpstart charities.
The warm-up got underway at CF Chinook Centre just after 8:00 a.m., with 6,000 participants expected to take part throughout the day.
Guests included Mayor Naheed Nenshi and five-time Olympic medallist Hayley Wickenheiser.
