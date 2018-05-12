Politics
May 12, 2018 10:13 am

North Korea to hold nuclear site dismantling ‘ceremony’ ahead of summit with Trump

By Staff The Associated Press

North Korea says it will hold a “ceremony” for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25 in what would be a dramatic but symbolic event to set up leader Kim Jong Un’s summit with President Donald Trump next month.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that all of the tunnels at the country’s northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion, and that observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed.

The North said it plans to invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to inspect the process.

Kim had revealed plans to shut down the nuclear test site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.

