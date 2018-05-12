Shooting in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood leaves man in serious condition
A man in his 30s is in serious condition following a shooting near a bar in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood late Friday.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in a bar on Eglinton Avenue West, near Keele Street where the victim was shot in the leg around 10:30 p.m.
Investigators are looking for one male suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
