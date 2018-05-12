Crime
May 12, 2018 8:54 am
Updated: May 12, 2018 9:33 am

Shooting in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood leaves man in serious condition

By

A shooting in Toronto's Silverthorn neighbourhood on Friday, May 11 has sent one to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A A

A man in his 30s is in serious condition following a shooting near a bar in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood late Friday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in a bar on Eglinton Avenue West, near Keele Street where the victim was shot in the leg around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking for one male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
640 Toronto
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Global News Radio
Silverthorn
silverthorn shooting
Toronto shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News