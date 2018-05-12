Man killed after being hit by train in Cochrane: RCMP

The RCMP is investigating a deadly collision involving a train in Cochrane, Alta. on Friday night.

Police said they believe a man was trying to walk across the tracks at 5 Avenue, between 1 Street W. And Railway Street W., while the crossing arms were down, when he was hit by a train.

Officers were called to the scene at about 8:45 p.m. and traffic was expected to be rerouted for up to a couple of hours.

According to the RCMP, the 49-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene.

A police officer at the scene said CP Rail was also holding the scene.

“Cochrane RCMP would like to remind those coming to railway crossing to respect all crossing signs and stop for trains,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 780-851-8000 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers, either by phone at 1.800.222.8477 or online.