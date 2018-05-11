Osoyoos flooding evacuations continue Friday night
The flooding crisis continues in the south Okanagan where more evacuations were ordered Friday night.
Properties in East Osoyoos, south of Main Street, were affected in this round. The evacuations cover homes in Solana Key Court, Harbour Key Drive, Cottonwood Drive and Kingfisher Drive.
They came as the flooding situation in the border town took a dramatic turn on Thursday as dozens of properties were evacuated, including a popular hotel.
Residents are trying to coping with rising water and officials said the lake could surpass historic levels.
The lake is 916 feet above sea level, just a foot shy of the great flood of 1972, and well above last year’s high.
“What we’re hearing is it may level off for the next couple of days but then continue to climb towards the middle of next week,” Osoyoos Acting Mayor Mike Campol said.
Those affected by evacuation orders in Osoyoos must register at the ESS Reception Centre at the Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68 Street in Osoyoos or call 250-490-4225.
The new evacuation order is in effect for the following 30 addresses:
6 Solana Key Court
10 Solana Key Court
14 Solana Key Court
18 Solana Key Court
21 Solana Key Court
22 Solana Key Court
23 Solana Key Court
26 Solana Key Court
27 Solana Key Court
30 Solana Key Court
29 Harbour Key Drive
31 Harbour Key Drive
36 Harbour Key Drive
38 Harbour Key Drive
39 Harbour Key Drive
40 Harbour Key Drive
42 Harbour Key Drive
43 Harbour Key Drive
44 Harbour Key Drive
45 Harbour Key Drive
46 Harbour Key Drive
47 Harbour Key Drive
48 Harbour Key Drive
49 Harbour Key Drive
5805 Cottonwood Drive
5809 Cottonwood Drive
5810 Cottonwood Drive
5812 Cottonwood Drive
6404 Cottonwood Drive
8517 Kingfisher Drive
