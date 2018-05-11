Osoyoos flooding evacuations continue Friday night

The flooding crisis continues in the south Okanagan where more evacuations were ordered Friday night.

Properties in East Osoyoos, south of Main Street, were affected in this round. The evacuations cover homes in Solana Key Court, Harbour Key Drive, Cottonwood Drive and Kingfisher Drive.

They came as the flooding situation in the border town took a dramatic turn on Thursday as dozens of properties were evacuated, including a popular hotel.

Residents are trying to coping with rising water and officials said the lake could surpass historic levels.

The lake is 916 feet above sea level, just a foot shy of the great flood of 1972, and well above last year’s high.

“What we’re hearing is it may level off for the next couple of days but then continue to climb towards the middle of next week,” Osoyoos Acting Mayor Mike Campol said.

Those affected by evacuation orders in Osoyoos must register at the ESS Reception Centre at the Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68 Street in Osoyoos or call 250-490-4225.

The new evacuation order is in effect for the following 30 addresses:

6 Solana Key Court

10 Solana Key Court

14 Solana Key Court

18 Solana Key Court

21 Solana Key Court

22 Solana Key Court

23 Solana Key Court

26 Solana Key Court

27 Solana Key Court

30 Solana Key Court

29 Harbour Key Drive

31 Harbour Key Drive

36 Harbour Key Drive

38 Harbour Key Drive

39 Harbour Key Drive

40 Harbour Key Drive

42 Harbour Key Drive

43 Harbour Key Drive

44 Harbour Key Drive

45 Harbour Key Drive

46 Harbour Key Drive

47 Harbour Key Drive

48 Harbour Key Drive

49 Harbour Key Drive

5805 Cottonwood Drive

5809 Cottonwood Drive

5810 Cottonwood Drive

5812 Cottonwood Drive

6404 Cottonwood Drive

8517 Kingfisher Drive