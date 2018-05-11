Raven Constant sentenced for fatal stabbing and Saskatoon Correctional Centre death

Raven Constant was sentenced to life in prison after two different killings over the span of five years on Friday in Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.

In November, Constant surprisingly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder midway through the trial for a New Year’s Day killing in 2013.

The deceased, Jonathan Moosewaypayo, was found with 18 stab wounds outside a home in the 100-block of Avenue O South at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2013.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, which were downgraded from attempted murder for incidents occurring on the same night Moosewaypayo was stabbed.

A week before trial, the 24-year-old and another inmate followed and brutally beat another person in custody in a cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, court heard.

The attack came after a confidential file containing Cornell Henry’s information was left on a breakfast cart and accessed by inmates, according to the Crown.

“Sensitive information was contained in that file, that the offenders learned of that and that seemed to have been the motive for the beating,” said Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa said.

Constant pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the death of Henry.

The judge accepted a joint submission between the Crown and defence lawyer Kevin Hill.

Constant will serve the following sentences concurrently:

Six years for each count of aggravated assault

12 years for manslaughter

Life in prison for second-degree murder

He will be ineligible to apply for parole for 20 years.