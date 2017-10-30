Trial begins for New Year’s Day stabbing death in Saskatoon

The second-degree murder trial for a man accused of a fatal New Year’s Day stabbing in 2013 began in Saskatoon Monday.

Raven Constant is charged in connection to the death of Jonathen Livingston Moosewaypayo.

The 28-year-old victim was found stabbed outside a home in the 100-block of Avenue O South around 12:30 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2013.

Moosewaypayo was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Constant was 18 years old at the time of the incident.

He was arrested and charged months later while on remand for other charges at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.