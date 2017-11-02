Saskatoon man unexpectedly pleads guilty to New Year’s stabbing murder

After standing trial for three days in Saskatoon, a man accused of stabbing his victim 18 times on New Year’s Day in 2013 unexpectedly pleaded guilty.

Raven Constant entered guilty pleas for the second-degree murder of Jonathan Moosewaypayo, along with two counts of aggravated assault.

As part of a plea deal, the assault charges were downgraded from attempted murder, in relation to two other stabbings occurring earlier that night, according to defence lawyer Kevin Hill.

Sentencing is scheduled for February.

Moosewaypayo was found with 18 stab wounds outside a home in the 100-block of Avenue O South at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2013.

Constant was arrested and charged months later while in custody at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

On Thursday, a Ministry of Justice official confirmed Constant is also one of two men charged with aggravated assault in connection to a fatal attack at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Oct. 23.

Cornell Henry died of his injuries Thursday morning.

Constant and Nathan Ermine were charged at the time with aggravated assault and Saskatoon police are investigation.

“They’ll continue on that investigation and determine whether or not they’ll upgrade those charges against the two individuals,” said Ministry of Justice executive director Drew Wilby.

The file has also been referred to the coroner’s office.