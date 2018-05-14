Health
May 14, 2018 5:00 am

Healthy food, drink choices coming to Hamilton recreation facilities

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton's Healthy Food and Beverage Action Plan aims to reduce the reliance on bottled water at local recreation facilities.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN, AFP/Getty Images
A A

Hamilton Public Health officials will unwrap a proposed Healthy Food and Beverage Action Plan on Monday.

It aims to increase the availability of healthy food and drinks, while also reducing the reliance on bottled water at local recreation facilities.

The Action Plan proposes the city start selling reusable water bottles at recreation centres while urging residents to fill them with tap water.

READ MORE: Sale of bottled water to be phased out at McGill

Estimates show the city sells about 16,000 bottles of water a year at concession stands and vending machines, earning about $64,000 in revenue from bottled water and sugary drink sales.

The plan is slated to be implemented over three years.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bottled Water
City of Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health
Healthy Food
Sugary Drinks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News