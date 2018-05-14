Healthy food, drink choices coming to Hamilton recreation facilities

Hamilton Public Health officials will unwrap a proposed Healthy Food and Beverage Action Plan on Monday.

It aims to increase the availability of healthy food and drinks, while also reducing the reliance on bottled water at local recreation facilities.

The Action Plan proposes the city start selling reusable water bottles at recreation centres while urging residents to fill them with tap water.

Estimates show the city sells about 16,000 bottles of water a year at concession stands and vending machines, earning about $64,000 in revenue from bottled water and sugary drink sales.

The plan is slated to be implemented over three years.