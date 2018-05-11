Edmonton Queen riverboat ready for open water — but it needs a captain

There are few opportunities to be a pirate on the river Saskatchewan, but those looking for a job on the water have a chance to do so through more respectable means — as captain of the Edmonton Queen riverboat.

The iconic North Saskatchewan River boat has just received regulatory approval to set sail after undergoing extensive renovations last year, but it needs a crew.

“We’re looking for a captain, a first mate and a riverboat engineer,” a news release from the boat’s owner Jay Esterer said. “The Prairies aren’t exactly teeming with these professions. But I’m confident we’ll be on the water soon.”

In April 2016, Esterer purchased the Queen in an online auction for $553,000.

The paddlewheel riverboat has been docked for the past two summers: in 2016 because of low water levels, and in 2017 because it needed overhauling to get regulatory approval.

While major things like the engines and navigation controls worked, the bow thrusters were broken, the plumbing was a mess and the Edmonton Queen needed a lot of cosmetic work.

That work was all completed in June 2017. Laminate floors and carpets were replaced with hardwood, a new bar was installed and the kitchen and bathrooms were renovated.

However, the ship could not set sail because of permitting issues with both Transport Canada — the river is a federal waterway — and with the City of Edmonton.

Now, both the city and the federal government have given the riverboat the green light to start cruising.

“We’ve got all the paperwork in place, we’ve upgraded and renovated. The restaurant and bar are ready to go. You could be sitting back on deck, martini or beer in hand, watching the sunset as the boat slowly cruises the river valley very soon,” Esterer said.

A news release said the Edmonton Queen will be open for both public and private events this summer. Further details will be released at an 11 a.m. tour of the boat.

