May 11, 2018 12:32 pm

B.C. flooding map 2018: A look at the flooding areas around the province

By Online News Producer  Global News

A look at downtown Grand Forks Friday morning.

Aaron McArthur / Global News
As the flooding threat continues in B.C., and thousands have been forced from their homes, Global News is tracking where the flooding is impacting communities.

Almost 2,800 residents remain out of their homes Friday morning, including those who live on about 400 properties in Grand Forks.

The West Kettle River, which flows into the Kettle River, is affecting many regions, especially Grand Forks.

The Kettle River then joins the Granby River before it flows into the U.S.

Also at risk are communities near the Similkameen, starting as it comes out of Manning Park, flowing past Princeton, where it joins the Tulameen River, past Hedley, Keremeos and Cawston.

WATCH: A map showing you where the flooding is occurring in B.C. 

In the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, here is a look at the addresses impacted by the flooding (click the map to zoom in and move around):

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Evacuation order for the following addresses in Osoyoos:

Evacuation order for Willow Beach area:

Evacuation order for Okanagan Falls:

Evacuation alert maps for properties on Osoyoos Lake:

Evacuation alert map for properties in Osoyoos:

Evacuation Alert For Properties along the Similkameen River:

