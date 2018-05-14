Meetings for flooding updates in Grand Forks, Rock Creek

On Tuesday, officials will be holding community meetings to update residents on the flooding situation.

The meeting in Rock Creek will be held at the fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Grand Forks, the community meeting will be held at the Grand Forks Secondary School from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials will be available to answer questions.

More than 220,000 sandbags have been disturbed across the Boundary region so far, according to a news release.

Emergency officials are warning the public to remain vigilant as a second surge of water from melting snow is expected to pass through local watersheds this week.

Those entering restricted areas put themselves at risk as well as divert resources from critical flood efforts, officials warned.

Crews continue to repair critical dikes in the Boundary region in priority sequence.