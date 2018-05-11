Flood water traps people in their homes in the Grand Forks area

The Emergency Operations Centre in Grand Forks reports record high flood waters in the Kettle, West Kettle and Granby rivers have trapped an unknown number of residents in their homes in the city.

Emergency officials are flying over the area Friday morning to try to determine how many residences are completely surrounded by water in the west Boundary area.

The aerial surveillance will also help identify where there is damage to public infrastructure.

“The focus today is to assist those people who are trapped by high water and to complete a multi-agency assessment and mitigation plan for critical infrastructure such as utilities, roads, dams, fire halls and other resources we all rely on,” states a regional district information bulletin.

Work is beginning to create re-entry plans for evacuated residents when it’s safe to return to their homes.

Affected people are urged to register at the Emergency Social Services reception centre at the Grand Forks Curling Centre at 7230 21st Street.

Forecasted hot weather in the coming days is expected to keep river levels high with melt from the very high snow pack.