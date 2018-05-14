Hundreds issued evacuation alert in Princeton

Hundreds of people in Princeton, B.C. have been told they must be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

An evacuation alert, which was issued late Sunday night, includes properties along the floodplains of the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers.

Officials are anticipating high river flows over the next several days.

A list of the addresses can be seen here.

Officials recommend families on alert designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area in case it’s declared while the family is separated.

Some of the items people should prepare include medications, eyeglasses, documents including insurance, cellphone chargers and keepsakes.

Those on alert should also prepare a plan to move pets and livestock to a safe area and find accommodation if possible.