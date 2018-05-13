1,317 Similkameen Valley properties now on evacuation alert due to flood concerns

The Regional District of South Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued hundreds of new evacuation alerts ahead of potential record-high flows in the Similkameen River.

The list of properties under evacuation alert was updated Sunday to include portions of electoral areas B, G, and H, along with the Village of Keremeos.

#BREAKING Village of Keremeos places 500 properties on the flood plain in the Similkameen River Valley under evacuation alert. #bcfloods2018 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 14, 2018

The Village of Keremeos has placed 500 properties on the flood plain in the Similkameen River Valley under alert, and the RDOS has placed 112 properties in rural Princeton, 375 in Cawston, and 330 properties in Keremeos on alert.

#BREAKING total of 1,317 properties placed under evacuation alert tonight in the Similkameen Valley due to potential “record high flows in the Similkameen River” in the coming days. #bcfloods2018 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 14, 2018

That’s a total of 1,317 properties — the residents of which need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

You can find the full list of properties affected here:

Evacuation Alert for all low lying properties on the Similkameen River in Electoral Areas “B”, “G”, “H”, and Village of Keremeos. List of addresses and maps:

Kermeos https://t.co/HbbUXpS2Cv

“B” https://t.co/ysQp8s4N2e

“G” https://t.co/8u5QJYZwdM

“H” https://t.co/hA2ev12sFm — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) May 14, 2018

With files from Shelby Thom