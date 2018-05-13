Environment
May 13, 2018 11:29 pm
Updated: May 13, 2018 11:32 pm

1,317 Similkameen Valley properties now on evacuation alert due to flood concerns

By CKNW

Evacuation alert map for the Similkameen Flood Plain in Keremeos, B.C.

The Regional District of South Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued hundreds of new evacuation alerts ahead of potential record-high flows in the Similkameen River.

The list of properties under evacuation alert was updated Sunday to include portions of electoral areas B, G, and H, along with the Village of Keremeos.

The Village of Keremeos has placed 500 properties on the flood plain in the Similkameen River Valley under alert, and the RDOS has placed 112 properties in rural Princeton, 375 in Cawston, and 330 properties in Keremeos on alert.

That’s a total of 1,317 properties — the residents of which need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

You can find the full list of properties affected here:

With files from Shelby Thom

