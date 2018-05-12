‘It’s going to come even harder next week’: Okanagan issues call for sandbag volunteers

Officials in the Okanagan have issued a plea for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags at community sites across the region.

“A lot of these property owners are exhausted, a lot of them are seniors, some of them have disabilities,” said Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) spokesperson Cameron Baughen.

“They really need support in terms of help filling those sandbags, and then if there’s anyone who can help deliver them, we’re trying to appeal to people’s best nature right now.”

Baughen said official crews have their hands full protecting key infrastructure, meaning protection of private property will fall largely into the community’s hands.

But while the district is calling for volunteers to make their way to community sandbag sites, there are two locations he said people are being asked to steer clear of: the Oliver Airport and Penticton’s Firehall No. 2.

“Residents are not allowed to be on that property and take those sandbags at this point, we need those sandbags for critical infrastructure and for what we’re trying to do for safety across the RDOS,” Baughen said.

BC Wildfire and RDOS crews are filling sandbags at those locations for use protecting water filtration and power facilities, along with roads and highways.

Baughen said if people take the bags, it both slows down essential work — and creates a dangerous situation.

“There has been some risks to security and people’s safety in terms of people driving in quickly, trying to grab sandbags, being stopped… and then they still took them anyway.”

People looking to help fill sandbags can find a list of fill-them-yourself sites here.

Baughen added that with creek and lake levels expected to rise further next week, a healthy crop of volunteers this weekend is essential to get a jump on further flooding.

“It’s going to come even harder next week, so the faster people can put out sandbags on their private properties, the more prepared they are, the better they’re going to be.”