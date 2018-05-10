New artistic director hired for London’s Home County festival

While one artistic director is taking in his last Home County Music and Art festival, another will be learning the ropes this summer.

Londoner Tim Fraser has been hired to replace outgoing director Darin Addison, bringing over seven years of experience in programming music and entertainment events across North America to the table.

“I’m very excited to have been entrusted to contribute to one of London’s most beloved festivals,” Fraser said.

READ MORE: Home County Music and Arts Festival seeking new artistic director

As an artist agent and manager, Fraser specializes in the folk-roots genre. His introduction to roots music began with his job as digital marketing manager at Canada’s oldest independent folk label, True North Records.

“As a Londoner, I’ve attended Home County for as long as I can remember — I admire its history and hope to honour its legacy, while also hoping to bring a fresh perspective,” he said.

Tim Fraser begins working on the festival in June, and will be formally introduced from the stage on July 20.

The 45th annual festival is being held July 20 – July 22 at Victoria Park.