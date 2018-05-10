Okanagan Falls properties evacuated due to flood threat

Residents of 54 Okanagan Falls properties have been told to leave their homes immediately so officials can do flood mitigation work along a local creek.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued the evacuation order at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Okanagan Similkameen flood preparations expand

“RDOS and local authorities need to access the area and conduct works to mitigate risk and return Shuttleworth Creek back within its banks,” the regional district said in a statement.

“Once this immediate work is complete and assessments made, residents will be allowed back to their properties.”

An Emergency Support Services centre has been set up at the Penticton Convention Centre.

Watch below: Many Osoyoos residents are busy sandbagging — trying to protect their homes and businesses from a rapidly rising Osoyoos Lake. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen declared a local state of emergency Wednesday afternoon. The lake is only inches away from full pool and as Kelly Hayes reports, there are predictions that it’s going to rise above that.